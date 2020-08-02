WSBK Jerez: Rea dominates to seal Superpole win

Morning Session, Day 3
Superpole Race - Jerez
First Session, Day 3
Silverstone, England
Jonathan Rea sealed a dominate win on Sunday in Jerez, with Scott Redding second and Michael van der Mark in third.
Scott Redding takes his maiden World Superbike win at Jerez in stunning fashion.
Eurosport commentator Greg Haines takes a look back at all the action from Phillip Island before the World Superbike season had to be halted.
Italian rookie Andrea Locatelli (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team) dominated the first Supersport World Championship race of 2020.
Jonathan Rea wins the Superpole race by the finest of margins!
"Yes he is! Yes he is!" - Lowes and Rea's epic Race 2 finish.
Jonathan Rea's Race 1 at the 2020 World Superbikes Australia came to an abrupt end.
Toprak Razgatlioglu is delighted to take the Superbike World Championship lead after winning Race 1 at Phillip Island in Australia.
Toprak Razgatlioglu wins Race 1 of WSBK: Australia in the most dramatic of fashion...