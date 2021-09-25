The rest of Saturday’s on-track activity at the Jerez round of the FIM Superbike World Championship was cancelled after a crash during Supersport 300 involving Dean Berta Vinales (Vinales Racing Team).

Race 1 of Supersport 300 was red flagged on lap 11 of the 13-lap race around Circuito de Jerez in Jerez following a crash at turn 2. The crash involved Berta Vinales (Vinales Racing Team), Harry Khouri (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki), Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Kawasaki) and Alejandro Carrion (Kawasaki GP Project).

The race was not restarted. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) – leading at the end of the previous lap – was declared the winner, with Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) second and Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) third.

Catalunya Bautista suffers nasty crash during FP2 in Jerez A DAY AGO

A delay to the rest of the day’s racing was initially announced after the multi-rider crash, but race direction would later announce a cancellation. The announcement saw the World Supersport race and Race 1 of the World Superbike Championship cancelled.

World Superbike Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu (PATA Yamaha) was set to start on pole for Race 1 after beating Kawasaki Racing Team pair Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea into second and third spot in qualifying.

Catalunya Haslam, Lowes involved in early crash as Race 2 red-flagged 19/09/2021 AT 21:55