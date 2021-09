Superbikes

WorldSBK Jerez - Toprak Razgatlioglu doubles up in Race 2 as Jonathan Rea finishes in fifth

Toprak Razgatlioglu (PATA Yamaha) doubled up in Race 2 at the Jerez round of the FIM Superbike World Championship. Scott Redding (Aruba.it Ducati) came second and Alvaro Bautista (Team HRC) was third. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) finished fifth and is 20 points behind Razgatlioglu in the overall standings with three rounds of racing left.

00:02:57, an hour ago