WorldSBK Jerez - Toprak Razgatlioglu powers to ninth win of 2021 season with Race 1 success

Toprak Razgatlioglu (PATA Yamaha) won Race 1 to seal a first-ever win at the Circuito de Jerez and a ninth success of the 2021 season to extend his lead in the overall standings of the FIM Superbike World Championship. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) finished second with Scott Redding (Aruba.it Ducati) third.

00:02:17, an hour ago