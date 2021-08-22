Superbikes

Superbike World Championship 2021 - ‘Incredible!’ - Toprak Razgatlioglu scorches to race win in Navarra

Toprak Razgatlioglu's win on Sunday in Navarra draws him level with Jonathan Rea at the top of the World Superbikes championship standings. Rea will be happy to get away from Navarra, as his Kawasaki struggled all weekend. His pace was decent, but the handling of the bike was not and he almost came off on a number of occasions, but was able to bring his bike home in third.

00:01:52, an hour ago