Superbike World Championship 2021 - Scott Redding ‘gives everyone a reminder of what he can do’ with win in Navarra

The Ducati rider Scott Redding jumped championship leader and pole sitter Jonathan Rea off the line and got the better of a sustained battle in the first few laps. It was a fierce battle at the start of the race, but Rea struggled with the handling of his Kawasaki and had no answer to Redding's pace in the second half of the contest.

00:01:56, an hour ago