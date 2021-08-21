Scott Redding wrote himself into the history books by taking the first World Superbike race to take place in Navarra.

The Ducati rider jumped championship leader and pole sitter Jonathan Rea off the line and got the better of a sustained battle in the first few laps.

Rea started to struggle with the handling of his Kawasaki and dropped off the pace of Redding, but was able to hold on for second place - with Toprak Razgatlioglu taking third.

“It was a hot one, that was good," Redding told Eurosport. “I nailed the start; felt good.

“I was a little bit timid, but did not panic and I caught him and picked my rhythm up.

“I was not over-racing which was good. I was quite happy with that today.”

The result allowed Rea to increase his championship lead over Razgatlioglu to seven points, while Redding is 38 further adrift.

Redding made a lightning start and got to the opening corner in front, but he was jumped by Rea later in the lap.

Rea looked comfortable out in front, with Redding struggling in the second half of the laps.

However, the six-time world champion began to struggle with the handling of his bike and Redding regained the lead at the start of lap six.

Rea had no answer to the pace of Redding and did well to keep his bike up on the 11th lap after a major twitch saw him lose balance.

“I think it was the setup of the bike a bit,” Rea said of his near miss. “I think we can make a small step tomorrow to make me more stable in that area.”

It was a case of nursing the bike home for the remainder of the 21 laps, as Redding powered away for victory - his ninth overall and fourth of the 2020 season.

Razgatlioglu started the race in eighth and made four places on the opening lap.

He got past his Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli but was unable to make inroads into Rea and was forced to settle for third.

