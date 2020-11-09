The season-opening Superbikes World Championship race at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Australia has been postponed.

The 4.4km circuit has held the opening race of the season in late February since 2009, including this year when Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alex Lowes took top spots.#

But David Bennett, general manager of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, said: “We have been closely monitoring the situation in Australia and globally, and working with our stakeholders. We’ve delayed our decision as late as possible, but unfortunately with the uncertainty that exists in the world today, we are going to have to postpone our World Superbikes round.

“I know this means a longer wait for fans, but the world’s leading production riders and their bikes will return to the island for more spectacular racing and the wait, as always, will be worth it.”

A statement from WorldSBK said that “circuit management, Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) and the Victorian government are already working together to develop an alternative date for 2021”.

WorldSBK executive director Gregorio Lavilla revealed last week that the plan for 2021 is to have “between 11 and 13 rounds in total, with nine to 10 in Europe and two or three non-European”.

