Superbikes

Superbike World Championship set to resume as 2020 schedule confirmed

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Misano 2019 | FIM Superbike Championship | ESP Player Feature

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The Superbike World Championship is set to resume next month following the coronavirus shutdown after the FIM confirmed the calendar for the 2020 season on Friday.

Racing will resume on July 31 in Jerez with Superbike World Championship and FIM Supersport events, with further events in the Algarve and Aragon to come in August.

  • Watch the Superbike World Championship LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
Superbikes

Jonathan Rea agrees new multi-year contract with Kawasaki

YESTERDAY AT 10:17

Competition has been suspended since the global pandemic forced a shutdown across the sport shortly after the first race of the season at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Australia in February.

The new schedule runs until November 8, though at present there are still three events - at the TT Circuit Assen, at Qatar's Losail International Circuit and at Donnington - yet to be scheduled.

A statement from the FIM said: "After the forced stop in place due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship can finally restart.

After discussions with the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme), governments, circuits, paddock personnel and DWO (Dorna WSBK Organization), a provisional calendar for the 2020 season can be confirmed.

"The Championship’s return will initially be held without public and with a limited media presence, although the situation is subject to specific government mass gathering guidelines and will be updated in due course."

Play Icon
WATCH

"Yes he is! Yes he is!" - Lowes and Rea's epic Race 2 finish

00:01:53

Superbikes

Full Throttle: Greg and Mike’s guide to MotoAmerica

01/06/2020 AT 14:46
Superbikes

Escalante, De Keyrel and Doyle dominate in opening round

01/06/2020 AT 14:37
Related Topics
Superbikes
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Superbikes

Jonathan Rea agrees new multi-year contract with Kawasaki

YESTERDAY AT 10:17
Superbikes

Full Throttle: Greg and Mike’s guide to MotoAmerica

01/06/2020 AT 14:46
Superbikes

Escalante, De Keyrel and Doyle dominate in opening round

01/06/2020 AT 14:37
Superbikes

Live sport gets green light to return to Eurosport this weekend

27/05/2020 AT 11:41

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Superbikes

MotoAmerica: Cameron Beaubier wins race 1

00:03:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Superbikes

Live sport is back: Watch MotoAmerica on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

00:02:10
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australia

Big crash, drama and comedy - Looking back at Phillip Island

00:03:04
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

4 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

YESTERDAY AT 11:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleJonathan Rea agrees new multi-year contract with Kawasaki
Next articlePremier League not the same spectacle without fans, says Newcastle's Bruce