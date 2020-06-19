The Superbike World Championship is set to resume next month following the coronavirus shutdown after the FIM confirmed the calendar for the 2020 season on Friday.

Racing will resume on July 31 in Jerez with Superbike World Championship and FIM Supersport events, with further events in the Algarve and Aragon to come in August.

Superbikes Jonathan Rea agrees new multi-year contract with Kawasaki YESTERDAY AT 10:17

Competition has been suspended since the global pandemic forced a shutdown across the sport shortly after the first race of the season at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Australia in February.

The new schedule runs until November 8, though at present there are still three events - at the TT Circuit Assen, at Qatar's Losail International Circuit and at Donnington - yet to be scheduled.

A statement from the FIM said: "After the forced stop in place due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship can finally restart.

After discussions with the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme), governments, circuits, paddock personnel and DWO (Dorna WSBK Organization), a provisional calendar for the 2020 season can be confirmed.

"The Championship’s return will initially be held without public and with a limited media presence, although the situation is subject to specific government mass gathering guidelines and will be updated in due course."

Play Icon WATCH "Yes he is! Yes he is!" - Lowes and Rea's epic Race 2 finish 00:01:53

Superbikes Full Throttle: Greg and Mike’s guide to MotoAmerica 01/06/2020 AT 14:46