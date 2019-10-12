Bautista, who was the quickest in Friday's two free practices, quickly set a target no other rider could eclipse.

Second on the grid is Michael van der Mark who was well down the field in the early practices but finished just 0.125 seconds behind the Spanish rider.

Jonathan Rea, who sealed the 2019 Superbikes world championship with victory in Race 2 of the last round in France, bravely threatened to take pole in the closing lap but finished third quickest, 0.140 seconds behind Bautista.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was the quickest in the morning free practice but never threatened the top three and stands in fourth position.

Loris Baz's qualifying attempt was effectively over when he flew off his Yamaha on turn 15 of the first lap.