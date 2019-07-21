Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99

Brookes finished in second while Bridewell claimed third. Andrew Irwin took a fine fourth on the Honda Fireblade, with Peter Hickman in fifth for Smiths Racing.

Redding told Eurosport: "I'm really happy with the weekend. It felt from the box, even after the crash in the warm-up. It didn't knock my confidnece but it made me realise the step ahead of the others I was.

" I had a gap over everyone every lap. Maybe I was just getting a little too over-confident with the bike so I had to reign it in a bit. "

"I know we come to win points, so I just raced smart today. I've learned a lot and I tried to just executre those lessons. Ican't wait to get out for the next race."

Scott ReddingGetty Images

In the overall standings, Redding leads Bridewell by 38 points, with Brookes just three points further back.

Sunday's result means it is 10 wins from the last 11 races for the dominant PMB Ducati Team.

Brookes took the lead from the start, with previous winner Redding down into third and Tommy Bridewell in second place.

There was controversy as Redding appeared to have taken a jump start at the lights going out, but the race director ruled no regulations had been broken.

The pack began to pull away from Tarran Mackenzie in fourth, with all three Ducatis set for the podium.

Jason O'Halloran's race ended on lap five, with the rider crawling away onto the gravel in what looked like some real discomfort.

Redding moved into second and started to exact pressure on Brookes with some impressive late braking.

Mackenzie was unable to keep in touch, with his backend going on the 11th lap to send him out of the race.

Redding attacked on the inside to sneak through on lap 13, though almost gave his place back up with some slack driving on the next lap.

His rivals were unable to pull him back in the closing stages, and he was able to make it two in two on Sunday.