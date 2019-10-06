The Be Wiser Ducati rider extended his lead in the title standings with the victory; he now has 620 points, 23 ahead of team-mate Josh Brookes, who finished the race in third.

Tommy Bridewell of Oxford Racing Ducati finished second.

Brookes got the best start of the lot with Redding in contention close behind, poised to strike at any point as part of a four-bike chasing pack.

The opportunity presented itself just two laps later when Christian Iddon made a move for the race lead and made contact with Brookes, who dropped back to fourth while Redding eased into a lead he would build into the halfway point of Race 1, when rain hit and the pack were able to reel him in.

Video - Scott Redding storms to victory in Race 1 02:05

His team-mate Brookes was embroiled in an almighty scrap for the final place on the podium but he ensured it was an all-Ducati ceremony by eventually pulling clear of Peter Hickman and Christian Iddon, who ended up fourth and sixth respectively.