Redding currently competes in the British Superbikes, and is due to replace Alvaro Bautista, to join up with Chaz Davies.

Bautista's year-long contract with the Aruba.it team is coming to an end at the end of the campaign, with a rumoured move to Honda on the cards.

Ducati's factor head Stefano Cecconi said: "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Scott into our team.

"Despite being a rookie in BSB, on his first experience with the Panigale V4 R and with numerous tracks he has never seen before, Scott has proved to be fast right out of the box and to be able to aim straight for the title."

Alvaro BautistaGetty Images

Bautista is 81 points behind Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea in the title battle, with 12 races ermaining.

Cecconi thanked Bautista for his efforts, saying: "I wish to fondly bid goodbye to Alvaro and thank him for the incredible emotions that he has given us this year, he will surely be a difficult adversary to beat!

"Now however we must focus on the current season: we no longer have an advantage, but the world title battle is still open and we will give our maximum commitment to conclude our collaboration in the best possible way."