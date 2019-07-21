Tarran Mackenzie took the earliy lead but Tommy Bridewell was closing in by lap four, having taken second place from Scott Brookes.

There was less than a second between the top four in the opening stages, with Bridewell leading Mackenzie, Brookes and Redding.

There was heartbreak for Bridewell when - at our points behind Scott Redding - crashed out on lap 8 on tour 4, and was forced out of contention, and Redding was on hand to lead the way. A lead of 1.5 seconds gave him a comfortable distance to manage.

Mackenzie appeared to suffer with poor handling as the race came to its conclusion, with Brookes happy to put him under pressure with three laps remaining, and ultimately gave up his second place.

Redding tops the leaderboard on 201 points, with Bridewell back on 172, just seven ahead of Brookes in third.