- Michael Rinaldi wins Race 1, achieving first ever podium finish
- "The front tyre said 'no!'" - Scott Redding crashes out in WorldSBK: Teruel
Scott Redding takes his first Superpole Race win of the season to deny rival Jonathan Rea his sixth in a row.
The ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati rider started brightly from third, passing Race 1 winner Rinaldi before taking Rea on Turn 15 in the opening lap.
Redding, who will start from first on the grid for Race 2, managed to hold on to his lead with Rea coming second and Rinaldi third.
Watch emotional Scott Redding pips Jonathan Rea at Teruel
THE TOP SIX
1.) Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati)
2.) Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.970s
3.) Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team GOELEVEN) +3.685s
4.) Alvaro Bautista (Team HRC) +4.833s
5.) Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +5.097s
6.) Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +5.725s