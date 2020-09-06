Scott Redding takes his first Superpole Race win of the season to deny rival Jonathan Rea his sixth in a row.

The ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati rider started brightly from third, passing Race 1 winner Rinaldi before taking Rea on Turn 15 in the opening lap.

Redding, who will start from first on the grid for Race 2, managed to hold on to his lead with Rea coming second and Rinaldi third.