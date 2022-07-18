Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) became just the third rider to clinch a WorldSBK hat-trick with a dominant weekend at Donington Park.

It was a spectacular performance from the 25-year-old , who was able to hold off his rival, Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), to take his first hat-trick in WorldSBK.

The star from Turkey not only impressed everyone with his sublime displays on the bike at Donington Park, but he also showed his class once again away from the track.

Razgatlioglu found the time and the thought to gift his trophy from Race 1 to team principal Paul Denning, whose father John passed away in April.

Denning explained on Twitter: "So Toprak dominates Race 1 here at Donington Park today and a bit later tells me he wants me to take his trophy.

"Not for me, it’s for my Dad John, who passed away in April and we are all missing at our home race. Thank you mate…"

Ian Wheeler, the racing communications manager at Yamaha Motor Europe, was not surprised by the gesture and made that clear on social media.

"Sums up Toprak perfectly," he wrote. "A super-fast racer, but also a thoroughly decent human being."

Toprak Razgatlioglu of Turkey and Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK celebrates the victory on the podium during the World Superbike race 1 during the Fim Superbike World Championship 2022 at Donington Park Image credit: Getty Images

As is now customary, the hugely-popular Razgatlioglu celebrated his victory with a 'stoppie' in front of the appreciative fans enjoying one of the most competitive World Superbikes seasons in recent history.

The season's next meet takes place in the Czech Republic between 29-31 July at the Autodrom Most.

