Superbikes

‘We are talking’ - Toprak Razgatlıoglu keeping options open between World Superbikes and possible MotoGP switch

Toprak Razgatlıoglu has told Eurosport he is focused on improving his form after a slow start to the defence of his Superbike World Championship (WSBK) title. Watch Superbike World Championship live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:03:31, 2 hours ago