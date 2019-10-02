The 32-year-old won Race 2 at Magny-Cours in France on Sunday to claim a record-breaking fifth championship title in a row.

The new mural (scroll down to see the mural in full) was unveiled in Newtownards, some 26 miles from Rea’s hometown of Templepatrick, and was installed by West Winds Social and Cultural Institution (WWSCI) in a bid to boost community spirit around the housing estate.

Per the Belfast Telegraph, chairperson of the WWSCI Darren Gibson said: "West Winds estate suffers from high levels of division within the community, so this is the start of small steps being taken to create a more community friendly and positive area."

Owen Brady, the Housing Executive's Ards and North Down Area Manager, added: "The West Winds estate is an extremely vibrant community and we wanted to highlight Jonathan as an inspiration to all young people that with hard work their dreams can become a reality.

"The artwork, completed by local artist Noel Morrison (Rocky's Art), is incredible and has received a large amount of positive feedback from the local residents.

"We really hope that Jonathan likes the mural and that we might see him one day soon coming to have a look for himself.

"Following Jonathan's win this weekend, we had to update the mural today, adding 2019 to the list of world titles."