Superbikes

World Superbikes 2022 - 'Goodness me!' - Jonathan Rea fastest in Aragon free practice as he targets Toprak's crown

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) was fastest in free practice at Aragon as he set about the challenge of reclaiming the World Superbikes crown from Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK). Alvaro Bautista was quickest in FP2 and second overall ahead of a packed weekend of action in Spain. You can watch the World Superbikes season on discovery+ and Eurosport.

00:01:02, 6 hours ago