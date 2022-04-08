Superbikes

World Superbikes 2022 - 'Goodness me!' - Jonathan Rea fastest in FP1, but has wobble

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) was fastest in FP1 at Aragon as he set about the challenge of reclaiming the World Superbikes crown from Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK), although he had a wobble. His Turkish rival was second in the timing list ahead of a packed weekend of action in Spain. You can watch the World Superbikes season on discovery+ and Eurosport.

00:01:02, 4 minutes ago