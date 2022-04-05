When does the 2022 World Superbikes season begin?

The first race of the season will take place on the weekend of April 8-10, 2022.

How to watch 2022 World Superbikes?

Every race will be available live on Eurosport and discovery+ with the best of the action and instant highlights across social media.

Championship favourites

Topak Razgatlioglu

The Turkish rider swept to his first world title in 2021 for Yamaha, ending the dominance of Jonathan Rea who previously had an unbroken six-year run as champion with Kawasaki.

The 25-year-old is now aiming to create his own legacy in the sport as a multiple champion as he looks to defend his title in 2022.

Jonathan Rea

The Northern Irish legend pushed his rival all the way in 2021 but fell just short in the end.

Already holding the record number of world titles, Rea will be determined to make it number seven and wrestle the crown back from Razgatlioglu.

Alvaro Bautista

Despite a 10th place finish with Honda in 2021, the Spaniard is considered a dark horse for a first title in 2022 now he is back with the Ducati team that almost saw him upset Rea in 2019.

A bizarre mid-season drop-off after dominating the early part of the season saw him end up second at the end of that season but if the 37-year-old veteran can put that behind him, an elusive first title could be his come October...

Riders, teams and bikes

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK - Yamaha YZF R1

2. Andrea Locatelli (ITA) Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK - Yamaha YZF R1

3. Alvaro Bautista (ESP) Aruba.It Racing - Ducati - Ducati Panigale V4R

4. Michael Rinaldi (ITA) Aruba.It Racing - Ducati - Ducati Panigale V4R

5. Alex Lowes (GBR) Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK - Kawasaki ZX-10RR

6. Jonathan Rea (GBR) Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK - Kawasaki ZX-10RR

7. Scott Redding (GBR) BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team - BMW M1000RR

8. Michael van der Mark (NED) BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team - BMW M1000RR

9. Iker Lecuona (ESP) RR-R Team HRC - Honda CBR1000

10. Xavi Vierge (ESP) RR-R Team HRC - Honda CBR1000

11. Kohta Nozane (JPN) GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team - Yamaha YZF R1

12. Garrett Gerloff (USA) GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team - Yamaha YZF R1

13. Axel Bassani (ITA) Motocorsa Racing - Ducati Panigale V4R

14. Philipp Ottl (GER) Team Goeleven - Ducati Panigale V4R

15. Lucas Mahias (FRA) Kawasaki Puccetti Racing - Kawasaki ZX-10RR

16. Luca Bernardi (SMR) Barni Spark Racing Team - Ducati Panigale V4R

17. Oliver Konig (CZE) Orelac Racing Verdnatura - Kawasaki ZX-10RR

18. Christophe Ponsson (FRA) Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha - Yamaha YZF R1

19. Hafizh Syahrin Bin Abdullah (MAS) MIE Racing Honda Team - Honda CBR1000 RR-R

20. Leandro Mercado (ARG) MIE Racing Honda Team - Honda CBR1000 RR-R

21. Eugene Laverty (IRL) Bonovo Action BMW - BMW M1000RR

22. Loris Baz (FRA) Bonovo Action BMW - BMW M1000RR

23. TBC (TBC) TPR Team Pedercini Racing - Kawasaki ZX-10RR

24. Isaac Vinales (ESP) Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team - Yamaha YZF R1

2022 race calendar

8-10 April 2022 - Aragon Round, Motorland Aragón

- Aragon Round, Motorland Aragón 22-24 April 2022 - Dutch Round, TT Assen Circuit

- Dutch Round, TT Assen Circuit 20-22 May 2022 - Estoril Round, Circuito Estoril

- Estoril Round, Circuito Estoril 10-12 June 2022 - Emilia-Romagna Round, Misano World Circuit "Marco Simoncello"

- Emilia-Romagna Round, Misano World Circuit "Marco Simoncello" 15-17 July 2022 - UK Round, Donington Park Circuit

- UK Round, Donington Park Circuit 29-31 July 2022 - Czech Round, Autodrom Most

- Czech Round, Autodrom Most 9-11 September 2022 - French Round, Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours

- French Round, Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours 23-25 September 2022 - Catalunya Round, Circuit de Barlcelona-Catalunya

- Catalunya Round, Circuit de Barlcelona-Catalunya 7-9 October 2022 - Portuguese Round, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão

- Portuguese Round, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão 21-23 October 2022 - Argentinean Round, Circuito San Juan Villicum

- Argentinean Round, Circuito San Juan Villicum 11-13 November 2022 - Indonesian Round, Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit

- Indonesian Round, Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit 18 - 20 November 2022 - Australian Round, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Format

There are 12 rounds of racing across the season.

Race weekend

Friday

1st free practice

2nd free practice

Saturday

3rd free practice

Superpole: sets the starting positions for Race 1 and the Superpole Race (to qualify for the race, riders must record a lap time no longer than 107% of the time recorded by the pole-position rider)

Race 1

Sunday

Warm-up

Superpole Race - 10 laps

Race 2 (Top nine from Superpole Race start in that position for Race 2; positions from 10th onwards set from Saturday's Superpole)

Scoring

Position/Points

1st – 25, 2nd – 20, 3rd – 16, 4th – 13, 5th – 11, 6th – 10, 7th – 9, 8th – 8, 9th – 7, 10th – 6, 11th – 5, 12th – 4, 13th – 3, 14th – 2, 15th – 1

Superpole

1st – 12, 2nd – 9, 3rd – 7, 4th – 6, 5th – 5, 6th – 4, 7th – 3, 8th – 2, 9th – 1

