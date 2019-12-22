Rea's deal is up at the end of next season. And the 32-year-old, who came back from 61 points down to win his fifth successive title this year and surpass Carl Fogarty's tally of four, is hoping to stay on for another two years.

"I feel like after 2020 we could been in a position to do another one-plus-one or a two-year contract," Rea said.

"I'm really happy [at Kawasaki]. It suits the way I work.

"I was talking about retirement two years ago because I just didn't know what to do," he added.

" But I can't see retirement now. You wouldn't believe how motivated I am. "

The 2020 season begins in Australia on 28 February and Rea considers Kawasaki as the "favourites", despite Alvaro Bautista winning the opening 11 races in 2019.

"I think we start the year as favourites, but every year throws up a curveball," Rea added.

"We never saw that what happened at the start of this year with Alvaro was going to happen.

"I feel good in this position and I'm going to work really hard with my team to make it six.

"I feel like I've got everything mapped out. I've won the championship from the front, I've came from the rear now, I'm in the best team and it's up to me to put it all together."