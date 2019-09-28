Championship leader Jonathan Rea, who began on pole, seemed to have been gifted victory when Michael van der Mark fell with three laps remaining.

The Turkish rider was not finished though and having set himself in the top four with his early race manoeuvrings, overtook his Kawasaki team-mate on the last lap.

The victory lifts Razgatlioglu to fourth in the Championship standings, a point behind Alex Lowes and one in front of van der Mark.

Rea holds a 100 points lead over Alvaro Bautista.