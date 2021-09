Superbikes

World Superbikes news - Toprak Razgatlioglu comes home for Race 1 win in France to close Jonathan Rea gap

Watch the finish to the World Superbikes Race 1 in France that was won by Toprak Razgatlioglu to close the gap on championship leader Jonathan Rea. The defending world champion came in second to limit the damage. You can watch on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:03:07, an hour ago