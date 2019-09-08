Rea won race one on Saturday, then Sunday's Superpole sprint race but Bautista from second on the grid overcame a bad start to beat his rival by 0.11 seconds.

Bautista remains a distant 91 points behind Rea in the overall series standings despite now having won 15 races this year, four more than the defending champion.

The Spaniard won the first 11 races of the season before crashing in four consecutive rounds and Rea has now won eight of the ten races.

Rea is looking for his fifth World Championship on the trot.