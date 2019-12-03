Former MotoGP rider Redding took home the BSB title earlier this year, and is already preparing for his new challenge in 2020.

Ahead of his first season as a WorldSBK rider, Redding admitted he is still getting to grips with the bike after testing with his new ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati team in Jerez.

“We tried to find a bit more rear grip, something that I’ve struggled with here at Jerez since yesterday, and thanks to the work of the guys in the team in the end we found something that helped a lot,” he said.

" We’re still not where we’d like to be but we’re making progress. "

“As well as testing the new tyres brought by Pirelli, we managed to work a bit more with the electronics, which are totally new to me in Superbike.

“In general I was quite happy by the end of the test, it’s good to have that bonding between myself and the Panigale V4 R and know which direction to work in ready for the 2020 season.”

The 2020 season starts at Australia’s Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on February 28.