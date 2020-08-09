WorldSBK Portugal: Jonathan Rea moves top of the standings after convincing Race 2 victory

Jonathan Rea
Image credit: Getty Images
Jonathan Rea has moved to the top of the championship standings by four points following his third race win in 2020 in Portimao on Sunday.
WorldSBK Portugal: Jonathan Rea seals Superpole win at Portimao
Similar to the day's Superpole, Rea was initially challenged by Toprak Razgatlioglu at Turn 1, but Rea went outside both the 23-year-old Turk and Loris Baz before pulling out a gap to secure a convincing victory.
Scott Redding did remarkably well to finish second as the British rider moved up three places. It became a prolonged duel between him and Michael van der Mark for second, with the Dutchman ending up finishing third.
Baz was forced to retire after a nasty cash at Turn 15 while Maximilian Scheib was forced to retire in Lap 2 and Alex Lowes fell in the seventh lap.
THE TOP SIX
1) Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)
2) Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +4.360
3) Michael van der Mark (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) +4.453
4) Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +8.363
5) Alvaro Bautista (Team HRC) +10.336
6) Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team GOELEVEN) +12.566
CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) 136
Scott Redding (Ducati) 132
Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 103
Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) 91
Michael van der Mark (Yamaha) 82
Chaz Davies (Ducati) 75