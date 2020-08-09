WorldSBK Portugal: Jonathan Rea moves top of the standings after convincing Race 2 victory

Jonathan Rea has moved to the top of the championship standings by four points following his third race win in 2020 in Portimao on Sunday.

Similar to the day's Superpole, Rea was initially challenged by Toprak Razgatlioglu at Turn 1, but Rea went outside both the 23-year-old Turk and Loris Baz before pulling out a gap to secure a convincing victory.

Scott Redding did remarkably well to finish second as the British rider moved up three places. It became a prolonged duel between him and Michael van der Mark for second, with the Dutchman ending up finishing third.

Baz was forced to retire after a nasty cash at Turn 15 while Maximilian Scheib was forced to retire in Lap 2 and Alex Lowes fell in the seventh lap.

THE TOP SIX

1) Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)

2) Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +4.360

3) Michael van der Mark (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) +4.453

4) Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +8.363

5) Alvaro Bautista (Team HRC) +10.336

6) Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team GOELEVEN) +12.566

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) 136

Scott Redding (Ducati) 132

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 103

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) 91

Michael van der Mark (Yamaha) 82

Chaz Davies (Ducati) 75

