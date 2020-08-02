WSBK Jerez: Jonathan Rea puts on a masterclass to win Sunday's Superpole

Five-time World Superbikes champion Jonathan Rea comfortably won Sunday's Superpole in Jerez, Spain, to make it 90 WorldSBK wins for the Northern Irishman.

Rea made a spectacular start, quickly jumping from third on the grid to first before going on to lead all ten laps in sweltering conditions that has engulfed the race weekend.

Scott Redding, winner of yesterday's Race 1, finished second with Michael van der Mark finishing considerably further behind in third.

A technical issue forced Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was in third, to pull out entirely with four laps to go.

THE TOP SIX

1. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)

2. Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +0.522

3. Michael van der Mark (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) +2.701

4. Loris Baz (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +4.804

5. Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +6.471

6. Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +8.561

