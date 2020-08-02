WSBK Jerez: Scott Redding wins again on a memorable day for Ducati

It was a Sunday to remember for Ducati as Scott Redding claimed his second WorldSBK race victory of the weekend with teammate Chaz Davies finishing runner-up in Jerez.

Redding's victory made it Ducati's first 1-2 finish since 2012.

Redding asserted himself early on as he passed polesitter Jonathan Rea on the second lap at the right-hander on Turn 1.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, who had to pull out of the Superpole earlier on due to a technical problem, fought his way up from tenth into the top five in the early stages.

Razgatlioglu managed to hold onto third having twice overtaken Rea, while Redding managed to extend the gap on Davies to two seconds to seal his second WorldSBK victory.

Rea would finish sixth.

THE TOP SIX

1. Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati)

2. Chaz Davies (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati) +3.082

3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team) +5.472

4. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team GOELEVEN) +8.709

5. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +10.772

6. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +12.501

