The Swiss rider has been locked in a fierce battle with team-mate Federico Caricasulo all season with one of the first six races of the campaign failing to finish with one of the Bardahl Evan Bros Yamaha riders on the top step of the podium.

However, a late-season surge from French rider Jules Cluzel meant he too could have taken the title on the final day, although that would have required him to win and the two duelling team-mates to wipe each other out.

As it was, Krummenacher arrived in Qatar with an eight-point advantage over Caricasulo, meaning only first or second in the race would guarantee him the title.

But both struggled in the early stages under the pressure of the race as Cluzel flew off the start to take the lead.

However, Krummenacher got ahead of Caricasulo for third place in the early stages before the Italian got ahead and started to put some crucial places between them.

There was to be no change of lead in the championship though as Krummenacher kept his nose clean to finish sixth, never losing sight of Caricasulo ahead of him, who could only manage fourth and finish second overall, still the best result of the 23-year-old's career.

But for Krummenacher it felt like redemption after complaining in Argentina that he was being deliberately held back by the team.

"It's very obvious they slowed me down, like my engine really doesn't go at all, like I cannot even stay in slipstream," he had said a fortnight ago after finishing seventh and leaving the door ajar in the title race.

"I never had such a slow bike.

"They have to give me the same [as] him, and they obviously don't give me the same, it's very clear."