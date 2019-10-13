Getty Images

"They slowed me down" - Krummenacher makes sensational claim

Randy Krummenacher hit out at Yamaha team bosses after he finished seventh in the latest round of Supersport in Argentina - claiming that team-mate Federico Caricasulo was given a better bike.

"I'm always straight and very honest, and I don't care about the consequence," the Swiss rider told Eurosport afterwards. "It's very obvious they slowed me down, like my engine really doesn't go at all, like I cannot even stay in slipstream."

He went on to suggest it had been done deliberately to allow Caricasulo an advantage.

"I never had such a slow bike," he added. "They have to give me the same [as] him, and they obviously don't give me the same, it's very clear."

