The island nation, part of French Polynesia in the South Pacific, is nearly 10,000 miles from the French capital.

But it beat rival bids from Biarritz, Lacanau, Les Landes and La Torche – all on the France mainland – and will host the event subject to approval from the International Olympic Committee.

If ratified, it would mark the furthest distance ever between events at the same Games.

"One of the most beautiful waves in the world for a spectacular Games!" read a tweet from the official Paris 2024 account.

"Paris 2024 chooses the wave of Teahupo'o in Tahiti to host the Surf event! Next step: IOC validation."​

Teahupo'o is renowned for its impressive waves, while it features on the World Surf League calendar. Peak wave conditions typically correspond with the Olympic window, with the Games running from July 26 to August 11, 2024.