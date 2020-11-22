Adam Peaty broke the 100m breaststroke short course world record for the second time in a week at the International Swimming League (ISL) finals in Budapest.

The Brit clocked 55.41 seconds, surpassing his mark from last week by eight hundredths.

Swimming ‘He did it again!’ – Peaty breaks own 100m breaststroke world record AN HOUR AGO

London Roar's Peaty was pushed the whole way by Ilya Shymanovich, with the lead switching back-and-forth before the Olympic champion pulled clear in the final strokes.

"It feels like every race is a world championship or an Olympic final, it's incredible," said London Roar general manager Rob Woodhouse.

Seeing all these world records is just amazing.

‘He did it again!’ – Peaty breaks own 100m breaststroke world record

Shymanovich matched Peaty’s previous world record of 55.49s.

Meanwhile, American Caeleb Dressel clocked 49.28s to destroy his own 100m individual medley world record by six tenths.

Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current and London Roar qualified for the ISL finals in Budapest, with the unbeaten Condors emerging as the 2020 champions.

Swimming Swimming-CAS halves Australian Jack's doping ban to two years 16/11/2020 AT 10:57