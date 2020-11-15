Britain's Adam Peaty set a world record for the short course 100 metres breaststroke at the professional International Swimming League in Budapest on Sunday, finishing in a time of 55.49 seconds.

Peaty used his superior ability down the final 25 metres to overhaul short course specialist Ilya Shymanovich and touch the wall in world record time.

It was a British, European and ISL record, as he adds the short course mark to his long course world record.

"I struggle in short course, and there’s no-one who works harder on their last length than me," the London Roar swimmer told the BBC.

"Moments like this are what we’ve been working for for ten years.

It’s all about a learning process. That isn’t my best swim - I know it’s the world record, but I know I can go faster. But that race was for my family.

The Olympic breaststroke champion is now the only man to hold three world records over individual distances in the textile era.

"When you’ve got a great team here and back home, analysing the data, it makes it all worth it," he added.

"It’s my victory but it’s as much theirs as mine."

