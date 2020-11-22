Adam Peaty followed up last week's world record-breaking heroics by making yet more history at the International Swimming League grand final but had another message for his rivals - 'I'm going to raise the bar again.'

The London Roar ace broke the 100m breaststroke world record just seven days ago but stopped the clock in even quicker time as a swim of 55.41 blew away the field in Budapest.

World Championships 'My biggest demon today was going faster than yesterday', says Peaty 22/07/2019 AT 13:37

Peaty touched the wall in 55.49 in last week's event but another searing display held off Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich when he needed it most, who equalled Peaty's stunning time set last week.

The Staffordshire star also set a new British record in the 50m skins but reckons he can go even faster than his 25.41 and has the world record in his sights.

"I'm very happy to come away with another world record and on the 50 again," said Peaty, 25.

"It was another British record and a PB, so I'm getting closer to the 50 world record, which would be ideal!

"I tried to use my energy to get the best swims I could - still a lot to grow, still a lot to learn, but I think I'm in a very good place going into a long course season now, and the Olympics.

"I'm very happy with my performances and I think the team can be very happy with where we ended up - it was very, very close."

‘He did it again!’ – Peaty breaks own 100m breaststroke world record

The time bettered the British record Peaty also set last week as his London Roar team claimed a third-place finish at the ISL grand final.

Cali Condors took the overall crown in the Hungarian water and it was American Caeleb Dressel who propelled them to victory, breaking the 100m individual medley world record with a stunning time of 49.28.

Condors pipped 2019 champions Energy Standard to the title by almost 100 points, while London Roar were 73.5 behind to scoop the final spot on the podium.

Fellow British stars Duncan Scott and Freya Anderson were also in action as they obliterated the men's and women's 200m freestyle British records within the space of five minutes.

Scott delivered a thrilling performance to better his own record by almost half a second and touch the wall in 1.40.25, while Anderson ploughed through her final 50m to overhaul her rivals and stop the clock in 1.51.87.

Swimming Peaty wins third consecutive 100m breaststroke world title 22/07/2019 AT 11:12