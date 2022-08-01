England swimmer Tom Dean defeated his friend and rival Duncan Scott to win the silver in the Commonwealth 100m men’s freestyle, and Adam Peaty qualified for the 50m breaststroke final.

Scott nonetheless took bronze, his 10th career Commonwealth medal, which equals the existing record for medals won by a Scot.

At the weekend, Scott had secured the 200m freestyle gold against his rival, but this time the tables were turned.

The gold was won by Australian Kyle Chalmers.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s teenager Shanahan secured her second bronze medal of the Commonwealth Games in the women’s 200m backstroke.

England swimming stalwart Peaty was able to battle through his lack of ‘spark’ to win the semi-final for the 50m breaststroke, but said that the Games would "probably be my last attempt".

Peaty admitted afterwards he's not "bothered" about the Commonwealth Games and is more focused on the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He told the BBC: "I'm not bothered about it. Commonwealths to me... in the grand scheme of things, it's about two years' time [the Paris Olympics].

"That's no disrespect but I'm still four weeks into my programme [after coming back from the broken foot]. I can't put too many expectations on myself.

"It's only a 50m breaststroke. I'm not going to overthink it."

Peaty has already said he would be taking a 2long break" from swimming after the final on Tuesday.