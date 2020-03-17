The FINA Diving World Series in London (March 27-29) and the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield (April 14-19) are among the events affected.

GB Olympic medallists Tom Daley and Jack Laugher were confirmed to compete in London, while Rio 2016 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty was expected to headline the British Championships.

Peaty set the fastest time in the world this year over 100m breaststroke in Edinburgh on Saturday.