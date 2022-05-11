Adam Peaty is out of the FINA World Swimming Championships in Hungary next month after breaking a bone in his right foot in an accident in the gym during a training camp in Tenerife.

The British swimmer, who won Olympic 100m breaststroke gold at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016, has been ruled out for up to six weeks, meaning he will miss the competition which gets underway on June 18.

"I’ve fortunately never had to deal with an injury in my swimming career so this is a real blow and a new challenge for me," the 27-year-old wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"But I am surrounded by a superb team who will support and guide me through this period and get me to where I need to be.

"I’m already in great hands and starting to recover but, honestly, I'm devastated.

"I work extremely hard and have dedicated my life to my training so I can be the absolute best I can be in the pool.

"I was on track for a huge summer, so, like when anything doesn’t go according to plan, it’s a really challenging time.”

After taking a break from the sport following his gold medal success in Tokyo last summer, Peaty had been working to get back to peak fitness to compete at the World, Commonwealth and European Championships all taking place between June and August this year.

As a result of Peaty's injury, he will not be able to defend his two solo global crowns or the 4x100m medley relay title for Britain in Hungary. He will also miss out on the 4x100m men’s and mixed medley relays.

