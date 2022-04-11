Duncan Scott reversed the result of the Olympic 200m freestyle final by beating Tom Dean to the British title at Ponds Forge.

Tokyo silver medallist Scott touched 0.19 seconds ahead of reigning Olympic champion Dean, who won the day at the Games by 0.04s.

Ad

Scott took victory in 1:45.53 with the pair swimming the first and second-fastest times in the world this year.

Swimming Duncan Scott beats Tom Dean in sizzling 200m freestyle at British Championships 6 HOURS AGO

Dean said: "It's always fun racing Duncan. We were one-two at last year's Trials, one-two at the Games and now here, it's brilliant.

"We're the best country in the world at this event, we showed that at the Olympics."

The first three finishers in the B final clocked sub-1:50 times and the A final field was stacked with eight Olympians, befitting Britain’s status as 200m freestyle relay Olympic champions.

James Guy led through the first three lengths, turning for home in 1:18.17 and touching for bronze in 1:46.44, the fourth fastest time in the world this year.

The focus for that group will be June's World Championships and a vast improvement on their 2019 placing of fifth in the event.

Scott added: "We keep asking ourselves for more and races like that help us do that. The worst thing that could happen to us now is to be complacent.

"We're moving things on and being really competitive is going to do that. The 200 is always so competitive at Trials and it brings the best out of us."

Scott was once again dominant across strokes, minting a stunning new British record in the 400m individual medley and wrapped up the 200 IM title too.

Ben Proud bounced back from his shock defeat to Lewis Burras, the breakout star of the Sheffield meet, to take gold in the 50m butterfly on the final night of racing

Tokyo bronze medallist Luke Greenbank also wrapped up a backstroke double with victory in the 200m, holding off Brodie Williams to win in 1:57.57.

Swimming 'Last year I realised I was wasting time' - British paralympic swimmer Tai has right leg amputated 19/01/2022 AT 16:51