Eight Olympic champions from the 2020 Games in Tokyo have been included in British Swimming's 23-person squad for this summer's FINA World Aquatics Championships.

The event in Budapest is the first major international meet since the Olympic Games and will see a host of British stars including Adam Peaty, Anna Hopkin, Tom Dean and Kathleen Dawson return after taking gold in Tokyo.

James Guy, Freya Anderson, Duncan Scott and Matt Richards complete the group of gold medallists who will compete from 17th June to the 3rd July.

James Wilby will return after medalling in Tokyo and being crowned world champion at the World Championships in Gwangju three years ago, as will Luke Greenbank.

British Swimming Performance Director Chris Spice said: "Now the focus very much turns to ensuring this team can produce season's best performances when it matters most, on the World Championship stage.

"We have seen time and again in recent years that our swimmers are capable of bringing their best to the fore at the perfect moment, and we will be working between now and mid-June to make sure everyone is in a position to do that.

"It was also exciting for the selectors to be able to select so many young, up-and-coming athletes who will gain priceless major arena experience while also pushing for big swims.

"Relays have been an important focus for British Swimming over recent years, and our discretionary selections allow us as many relay options as possible as we build towards Paris 2024."

Nine swimmers are set to make their World Championship debut, with Lewis Burras, Freya Colbert and Medi Harris making their first senior international appearances for Britain.

Molly Renshaw, Jacob Whittle, Joe Litchfield and Laura Stephens complete a strong contingent from Loughborough National Centre.

Abbie Wood, Daniel Jervis and Lucy Hope will also travel to Hungary for the historic competition.

As will Benjamin Proud, Jacob Peters and Brodie Williams.

Spice added: "It was fantastic to be back at a full British Championships at Ponds Forge last week, seeing exceptional swims from some of our established names alongside a long line of personal bests and standout performances from younger athletes.

"While pre-selections for Budapest from our Olympic results meant some swimmers adapted their plans for the meet, we were not short on world-class quality each day.

"Duncan Scott's British record in the Men's 400m Individual Medley was a big highlight, as was that Men's 200m Freestyle finale, while athletes like Abbie Wood, Daniel Jervis and Lewis Burras all showed the strong positions they are in at this stage of the season with multiple British titles."

