Swimmer James Guy returned to a hero's welcome at Heathrow Airport after his Tokyo exploits and now the Team GB star is finally looking forward to celebrating his Olympic success with the British public.

Guy claimed double Olympic gold in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay and the 4x100m mixed medley relay and won silver in the men's 4x100m medley.

Covid dictated friends and family were unable to be with Guy in Tokyo, while Team GB supporters were also unable to experience the Olympic Games because of the pandemic.

However, Guy has signed up with Team GB and presenting partner to attend a jamboree of Olympic sport in the capital this month to show off his medals and say thanks to the British public.

The event in the capital, called I Am Team GB, will take place on August 14 and will start at 11am at the Olympic Stadium, where the public can do A 'Lap of Honour' around the stadium within the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park which feeds into an event village.

After completing a 'lap of honour,' the public will be able to experience the I Am Team GB event village and try their hand at several different activities.

There will be activities delivered from the main stage and local clubs, national governing bodies and other activity providers will be within the village to allow the public to participate in Olympic Sports.

Finally, Lee, Shauna Coxsey, GB's most successful competition climber, BMX rider Declan Brooks, diver Matty Lee and Guy and a host of other Olympian's past and present will be in attendance, and the public can meet their heroes and welcome back Team GB's awesome Olympians,

"It has been such a difficult 18 months for everyone around the UK," said Guy. "Hopefully the Olympic Games and the performances of Team GB have helped to lift the mood of the nation.

"Tokyo was such a wonderful experience for me personally and I hope that the millions of people watching the Olympic Games have a newfound ambition to try sport.

"Being active is so important for people's mental and physical well-being – and the weekend in August is a great opportunity to experience what it is like to be an Olympian.

"The 'Festival of Sport' will harness the incredible stories of Team GB athletes in Tokyo to inspire men and women, boys, and girls across the UK to 'Get Up and Get Active' at free and fun events held around the country.

"I Am Team GB represents a great opportunity for me, as a Team GB Olympian, to give back to the community that has done so much to support me on my journey as an athlete, and hopefully play a role in inspiring more people to get active, play Olympic sport and live healthier lifestyles."

There will also be free hero events at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, and the University of Hull, plus a family fun day at Paulton Park, the home of Team GB's newest recruit Peppa Pig, while other events will be taking place all over the country on August 14 and 15.

I Am Team GB is already a much-loved and successful mass participation event, having seen over one million people in the UK take part after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and welcome home the country's history making athletes at their local sports clubs and community events.

Team GB Commercial Director, Tim Ellerton, added: "We are really excited to be launching I Am Team GB. With the support of our presenting partner Toyota, we are creating a host of free events up and down the country for those inspired by the Olympics to get up and active this summer, with a festival of sport on August 14 and 15."

Tom Whiteside, Sponsorship Manager for Toyota said: "Toyota is all about promoting mobility, so to activate our sponsorship of Team GB we wanted to create something in partnership that enabled us to take the magic of the Olympics and inspire people to get up and get active, irrespective of age, experience or skill level and I Am Team GB gives us the perfect opportunity for us to do just that and we have more exciting activations to announce over the course of the campaign."

If you want to get involved; go to IAmTeamGB.com to find an event near you.

