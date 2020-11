Swimming

'History!' - Watch Britain's Adam Peaty break 100m breaststroke short course world record

Britain's Adam Peaty set a world record for the short course 100 metres breaststroke at the professional International Swimming League in Budapest. The previous record of 55.61 seconds was set by South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh who was the last man to beat Peaty at a major international long course meet in Berlin 11 years ago.

00:02:41, 57 views, 3 hours ago