Anna Hopkin's rapid rise has been rewarded with confirmation of a place at the podium level of British Swimming's World Class Programme for the new Olympic year.

The 24-year-old cut short a successful spell in the States at University of Arkansas due to Covid-19, hastening her plan to join Mel Marshall's training group at Loughborough.

Swimming Peaty lauds step up in Olympic preparations as ISL relaunch 09/09/2020 AT 18:09

The sprinter has leapfrogged into a group of 18 swimmers deemed to have a 'genuine and strong medal potential' at Tokyo 2020, led by her new training partner Adam Peaty.

"Due to the challenging circumstances since March this year we have managed to retain our key athletes on the World Class Programme for the coming season, and at the same time make room for some bright young talent coming through the pathway," said National Performance Director Chris Spice.

"We look forward to working with all programme athletes this coming season in order for them to be in the best possible shape to swim their best in the summer of 2021."

Hopkin, who made the 50m freestyle final on debut at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships, set college records for the 50m and 100m at Arkansas in January.

She also recorded the fastest relay split in history at the SEC (Southeastern) Championships.

Hector Pardoe, Emma Russell and Jonathan Adam are among the new additions to the World Class Programme (WCP), whilst Cassie Wild returns to the fold for 2020/2021.

WCP swimmers - with main bases at Loughborough, Bath and Stirling - can receive National Lottery-funded Athlete Performance Awards for living costs, deducted against personal income.

Sportsbeat 2020

Swimming Swimming-ISL plans five-week race camp in Budapest for season two 09/09/2020 AT 15:57