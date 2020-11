Swimming

International Swimming League 2020: ‘He did it again!’ – Adam Peaty breaks world record again

Adam Peaty pushed his 100m breaststroke short course world record further out of reach at the International Swimming League (ISL) finals in Budapest. The Brit clocked 55.41 seconds, surpassing his mark from last week by eighth hundredths.

