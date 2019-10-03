Eight teams from USA and Europe are gearing up for ISL 2019, which gets under way in Indianapolis on October 5, live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Each team will consist of 24 athletes (12 men, 12 women), with the ISL claiming around 75% of Olympians and world record holders are expected to feature.

Team GB’s Olympic and world champion Adam Peaty is in London Roar’s line-up, with Olympic gold-medallist Chad le Clos (Energy Standard) and five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky (DC Trident) also set to compete. (Click here for the full rosters)

Watch: About the International Swimming League

Group A consists of DC Trident, Cali Condors, Aqua Centurions, and Energy Standard, with the quartet meeting in Indianapolis and Naples in October.

Group B will then see LA Current, NY Breakers, Team Iron and London Roar compete in the third and fourth stops in Lewisville-Dallas and Budapest.

There will then be a Derby USA and Derby Europe showdown in November, based in Washington and London respectively.

Katie LedeckyImago

The points-based system will see teams looking to accumulate points across the individual and relay races in a bid to reach December’s final in Las Vegas.

The top two European and top two US clubs will advance to that final on December 20-21.

For more technical information click here https://isl.global/isl-2019-technical-information/

Key dates