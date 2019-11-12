Miley backing Scots to lead Short Course Championships charge in Glasgow

Triple Olympian Miley, who won 400m medley gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, will miss the event as she continues her recovery from ankle surgery but will be watching from the sidelines as the likes of Duncan Scott and Ross Murdoch go for gold for Great Britain.

She never likes to be biased, but the Aberdeen-based swimmer truly believes that her fellow Scots will be right at the heart of British success at the Championships.

"I don't want to just name the Scots, but we have Duncan Scott and Ross Murdoch on the team who will definitely be home crowd favourites," she said.

"We have Scott leading a very strong team off the back of a very successful World Championships and I'm confident he and our team will bring back medals.

"Short course swimming tends to be a different type of competition compared to long course racing. It's fast, it's short, it's sharp with everyone sprinting to get to the wall first.

"It is a strong team and I think the names we have on it will be more than ready to race fast."

Scott and Murdoch will also be joined by young Scottish swimmer Scott McLay at the Championships, taking place from 4-8 December at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow.

While Miley has never once doubted their ability to perform, she knows that even if races do get tough, there's nothing like a Scottish home crowd to spur her compatriots, both the favourites and the inexperienced, on to success.

"It really does motivate you," she added.

"I felt myself standing up taller, my chest puffing out.

"The way the crowd sits, they're pretty much on top of the pool. There's not much separation between the pool deck and the stands.

"It makes you really want to get stuck in and race as hard as you possibly can.

"For the juniors in the team especially, it will be a really positive experience. I really hope they enjoy and make the most of it.

"It's no different to any other competition they've been to, but the whole experience will really help lift them to the next level of their swimming career."

Sportsbeat 2019