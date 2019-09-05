Miley eyes next stop on the road to fourth Olympics

The 30-year-old, who hails from Aberdeen, is an official ambassador for the event which is taking place from December 4-8 in Glasgow.

The two-time European short course champion has had a turbulent year which saw her have ankle surgery to remove a ligament.

As such Miley is hopeful the championships will provide an opportunity for her to find out where her form is in front of a home crowd.

"It allowed me to feel a little bit more refreshed and renewed so I can start this season feeling a lot more set in certain of what my body is able to do and what it is capable of doing," said Miley.

"I'm starting back up in the season, I'm looking forward to seeing where I can take it and who knows what the year will hold for me.

"To have the LEN European Short Course championships in December for this part of the season is awesome goal.

"It would allow me to have a little target to work towards and it just keeps me moving forward.

"For me, my main motto has been keep moving forward so if I was to be selected for the team it would certainly give me another opportunity just to practice more racing and getting more international racing.

"Not many athletes get to have that opportunity to represent their country in front of a home crowd.

"It's a great opportunity for any athlete to get to wear your team colours, hearing your name being called and just the noise erupting from the crowd.

"It's a very special moment and one that stays with an athlete for a very long time."

Tokyo 2020 is on the horizon for Miley â€“ with the elusive Olympic medal in her thoughts after fifth and fourth place 400m individual medley finishes in London and Rio.

But after a turbulent time out of the pool it's about taking the patient route for the Scot, further highlighting just how important the European Short Course Championships will be.

"In the lead up to Tokyo next year, I think this event is important," Miley added.

"It's an opportunity for athletes to get international experience and race against fellow competitors that you could potentially be racing against at the Olympic Games.

"It's another opportunity to get race ready, to find out what processes you need to go through to fine tune your event, to work out the kinks and make sure that when you step up on the blocks that you know you're ready to go.

"So, for us we're using the LEN European Short Course championships as a stepping stone towards the goal of racing at an Olympic Games."

