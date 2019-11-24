The 54-year-old's International Swimming League (ISL) has made a splash with a fast-paced, television-friendly two-hour format pitting teams from Europe and the United States in dynamic competition.

Watch this event on Eurosport Player

The league took the plunge in Indianapolis in October, with Grigorishin bankrolling it to the tune of $20 million (£15.6m) of which 7 million is set aside for athletes and teams in prize money.

"Everything is on the right track, it’s in the range of my anticipation," he said at a sold-out meet at the London Aquatics Centre to decide the two European teams going through to next month's finale in Las Vegas.

"It doesn’t concern me too much that we don’t have sponsors yet...we have some strong interest from very big companies, but we need some time.

"The athletes are happy, the public engaged, the dynamic of competition is really good."

Adam Peaty, Britain's breaststroke world record holder and Olympic 100m champion, said the league was exceeding his expectations and shaking up a sport stuck in the same lane for decades.

The 24-year-old said:

" This is creating a market for those who want to watch it and new fans as well. I think it will really start to kick off in the next few seasons on a more epic scale. "

Australian Cate Campbell, a double Olympic relay champion, said it "changed the way you look at swimming."

Grigorishin is already planning to expand next year to 10 teams, the two new ones most likely coming from Canada and Japan, and more matches including some in Australia.

The season, starting after the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, will run from September through to April and could even stretch into May.

"If you want to have good exposure, you have to compete more often," Grigorishin added.

"Maybe after we will expand even more the number of clubs, but I don’t think we need to have more than 12 in the next few years because we would dilute the level of competition."