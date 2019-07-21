Peaty breaks world record on opening night of swimming at World Champs

After becoming Olympic champion in Rio in 2016, Peaty set about his Project 56 the next year and he has now achieved it a year out from Tokyo in the semi-finals of the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju.

The 24-year-old touched home in 56.88 seconds, and has a buffer of nearly two seconds over his closest rival heading into the final.

He could become the first swimmer ever to win three consecutive world titles over 100m breaststroke, where he is the only person to have broken 58 seconds, let alone 57.

Peaty will be joined in that final by James Wilby who qualified third fastest in a time of 58.83 and will be looking to secure a first world medal after earning silver behind Peaty in the 100m breaststroke at both the European Championships and Commonwealth Games last year.

Great Britain missed out on a medal in the men's 4x100m relay however, the team of Duncan Scott, James Guy, Ben Proud and Scott McLay coming home in fifth in the event won by the USA.

Earlier in the evening Proud had qualified seventh fastest for the final of the 50m butterfly, the event in which he is the defending world champion.

Proud touched home in 23.14, but will have to beat America's Caeleb Dressel, the fastest qualifier, if he is to retain his title.

Elsewhere, Siobhan-Marie O'Connor got through to the final of the 200m individual medley with the seventh fastest time, going 2:10.49.

Sportsbeat 2019