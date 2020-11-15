No sooner had frog-kicking freak of nature Adam Peaty broken his third world record he said: 'I know I can go faster.'

Peaty crashed through the 100m breaststroke world record in an unthinkable 55.49 in the semi-finals of the International Swimming League in Budapest.

It was the reigning Olympic, world and European championâ€™s first short course world record and matched equivalent long-course marks in the 50m and 100m breaststroke.

"I struggle in short course, and there's no-one who works harder on their last length than me," said the 25-year-old phenomenon, racing for the London Roar franchise.

"Moments like this are what weâ€™ve been working for for ten years.

"It's all about a learning process. That isn't my best swim - I know itâ€™s the world record, but I know I can go faster. But that race was for my family."

Peaty is now the only man to hold three world records over individual distance in the textile era, with German Paul Biedermann holding three in the day of 'supersuits.'

The previous mark stood at 55.61 for 11 years, set by South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh in the latter part of the supersuit era in 2009.

The retired South African was the last man to beat Peaty at a major international long course meet - the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Peaty, who split 54.84 in the 4x100m medley relay the previous day, came in with a British record personal best in the event of 55.92 from 2019.

The Derby-born star continues to push the boundaries of his event as the first swimmer to break 57 seconds in the long course 100m at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships.

"When you've got a great team here and back home, analysing the data, it makes it all worth it," he added.

"It's my victory but it's as much theirs as mine."

